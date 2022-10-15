Family buries kin after four days

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Suspecting murder and demanding arrest of accused, family members of Ramakrushna Mandal of Kendrapara’s Jamboo village who died under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday, laid him to rest on Friday.

Mandal died on Tuesday after allegedly consuming poison but his father Soumendra claimed that he was killed by his wife and others, and lodged a complaint with Jamboo police. The body was then sent to the district headquarters hospital for autopsy and handed over to the deceased’s family on Tuesday night.

However, demanding immediate arrest of the accused, Mandal’s family retained his body for three more days and also blocked the road.

Inspector in-charge of Jamboo Marine police station Paresh Mohanty said, “We reached Mandal’s house on Friday and convinced his parents to bury the body. We have detained two persons in this matter,” he said adding the exact cause of Mandal’s death can be ascertained after receiving autopsy reports. ENS



