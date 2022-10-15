Health dept wakes up to dengue menace

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Waking up from slumber, the Health and Family Welfare department has asked the Khurda administration and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to put in place adequate measures to contain dengue menace in the State capital and the district.

The department in a letter to the district collector, CDMO, BMC Commissioner, Capital Hospital director and other stakeholders asked to keep all medical institutes including private ones on high alert and admit dengue patients for treatment on priority. “There should be zero death strategy while dealing with such cases. Intensive awareness activities may also be undertaken to sensitise general public on dengue,” Health department’s Special Secretary Ajit Kumar Mohanty stated in the letter.

The district administration has been asked to follow the SOP issued by the department earlier to deal with the dengue menace in urban and rural areas. The department also asked the BMC Commissioner to carry out fogging drive and other necessary activities including measures to keep drains and surroundings clean.

The civic body was asked to conduct surprise checks on households and intensify source reduction drive.

“A few visits and penalties to such households will have a good impact in making people more careful,” the letter stated. Over 2,000 dengue cases have been reported in the Capital so far this year while hundreds were detected in the rural parts of Khurda. Two dengue deaths have also been reported though there has been no official conformation in this regard.

Set for battle

Private hospitals asked to admit and treat dengue patients on priority

BMC asked to carry out fogging in the State capital

Khurda administration asked to follow SOP issued by Health department

Officials asked to conduct surprise checks on households

