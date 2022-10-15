Naveen launches online operations in PACS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched online operations in the primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) due to which 2,063 PACS came under the core banking solution platform.Stating that it is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the Chief Minister said the move will ensure efficient and transparent service delivery in the field of banking, credit and other operations.

Cooperative banks and PACS provide around 60 per cent of total crop loans disbursed in the State. He also appreciated the fact that almost the entire paddy procurement operations and procurement of other agricultural produce are done by the PACS.

Speaking on the initiatives of his government in strengthening cooperatives in state, the Chief Minister said the government has been providing share capital assistance to co-operative banks and PACS in order to build a strong capital base for them. He said core banking solutions and computerised operations of PACS have been included as important 5T interventions of the State.

As many as 384 banking assistants were inducted in 15 district Central Co-operative Banks in the presence of the Chief Minister on the day. Congratulating the new joinees, he advised them to follow the 5T initiative as it carries special significance for the cooperative sector.

Speaking on Odisha State Warehousing Corporation, the Chief Minister said, it provides logistic support for storage of food grain for distribution under public distribution system and other welfare schemes of the government. During the programme, the OSWC paid a dividend of `3.07 crore to the government.

