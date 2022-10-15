Outfit demands Minister Samir Ranjan Dash’s suspension

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Gop Nimapada Swabhiman Manch on Friday submitted a memorandum to Governor Ganeshi Lal seeking suspension of School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash in connection with the alleged suicide of BJD zilla parishad member Dharmendra Sahoo.

“We were shocked to hear the purported telephonic conversation of Dharmendra Sahoo with local journalist Akhaya Nayak in which he accused Samir Ranjan Dash of harassing him,” read the memorandum.

Organisation member Ashok Nanda said, “We requested the Governor to ask the State government to carry out a thorough investigation into the matter.”

The Manch also urged the Governor to ask the government for the Minister’s resignation or suspension till the inquiry into the matter is over. Sahoo allegedly died by suicide and his body was recovered from his house at Laxmi Vihar in Sisupalgarh on September 24.

