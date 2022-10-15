Home States Odisha

Rourkela: Woman trampled to death; two elephant herds spark panic

A 59-year-old woman was trampled to death by a tusker near Kulba Nuadihi village under Ujjalpur range in Sundargarh forest division on Friday.

Elephant image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A 59-year-old woman was trampled to death by a tusker near Kulba Nuadihi village under Ujjalpur range in Sundargarh forest division on Friday. The deceased was identified as Clara Soren. Sources said the woman had gone to the village outskirts to attend nature’s call when a lone tusker killed her. After the incident, the elephant stayed put at the spot till forest personnel guided it deep into the forest.

The tusker was part of a large elephant herd which returned to the forest, but it was left behind. The forest staff recovered Soren’s body and handed it over to Sadar police for postmortem.  Meanwhile, villagers of Dumerta under Bondamunda gram panchayat continue to live in fear due to the presence of an elephant herd in the area for the last two days.

Villagers said a small herd of four elephants entered Cinematoli hamlet of Dumerta village on Thursday night. On Friday, a larger herd of 22 elephants was found roaming around two km away from Cinematoli.
Panchayat samiti member Rabi Majhi said in the evening, around 25 elephants came out of Munderjore forest to feast on standing paddy crops of Dumerta village.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Rourkela Yeswant Sethi confirmed the presence of 25 elephants in the area. Members of the elephant squad are monitoring the movement of the herd. Necessary measures have been taken to prevent the elephants from causing crop and property damage. Efforts are also underway to drive away the herd into forest, he added.

