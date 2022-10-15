Home States Odisha

School ceiling collapse: Junior engineer suspended

Though no one was injured in the incident, the administration had directed the district education officer and block development officer of Derabisi to investigate the matter and submit a report.

Published: 15th October 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

A class in progress on the school verandah after the ceiling collapsed

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Four days after a ceiling collapse incident was reported from a school in Derabisi block, the district administration suspended a junior engineer, identified as Debala Sahoo, on Friday. A portion of the ceiling had collapsed in Danapur primary school on Tuesday night. 

Though no one was injured in the incident, the administration had directed the district education officer and block development officer of Derabisi to investigate the matter and submit a report. During investigation, it was found that the junior engineer was responsible for the incident.

Sahoo was placed under suspension for gross negligence of duty, said Kendrapara Collector Amrit Ruturaj. Sources said poor quality construction work was carried out by the contractor. 

The junior engineer didn’t supervise the work properly. Due to the ceiling collapse, at least 50 students are being forced to study on the school verandah since Wednesday. In a similar incident last week, an anganwadi worker had suffered injuries after a portion of the ceiling collapsed in the primary school at Narsinghpur village in Derabisi block. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp