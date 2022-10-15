School ceiling collapse: Junior engineer suspended

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Four days after a ceiling collapse incident was reported from a school in Derabisi block, the district administration suspended a junior engineer, identified as Debala Sahoo, on Friday. A portion of the ceiling had collapsed in Danapur primary school on Tuesday night.

Though no one was injured in the incident, the administration had directed the district education officer and block development officer of Derabisi to investigate the matter and submit a report. During investigation, it was found that the junior engineer was responsible for the incident.

Sahoo was placed under suspension for gross negligence of duty, said Kendrapara Collector Amrit Ruturaj. Sources said poor quality construction work was carried out by the contractor.

The junior engineer didn’t supervise the work properly. Due to the ceiling collapse, at least 50 students are being forced to study on the school verandah since Wednesday. In a similar incident last week, an anganwadi worker had suffered injuries after a portion of the ceiling collapsed in the primary school at Narsinghpur village in Derabisi block.



