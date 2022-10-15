Home States Odisha

School ceiling crashes on students, three injured

Students were attending a class in the room which was renovated last month

Published: 15th October 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

The Government Upper Primary School at Kuhurakote | Express

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: At least three students sustained grievous injuries after a portion of the classroom ceiling collapsed on them in Government Upper Primary School at Kuhurakote village in Nabarangpur’s Jharigaon block on Friday.

The injured kids were identified as Damayati Kolar, Susila Gouda and Sitamani Bhotra, all students of Class VI. Sources said students of Classes VI and VII were studying in the newly-renovated classroom when the mishap took place. The injured kids were immediately taken to Jharigaon community health centre (CHC ) for treatment by school headmaster Jagdish Mishra. While one student suffered a fracture on her head, the other two sustained bleeding injuries on their face and body. 

Alleging that the incident took place due to sub-standard renovation work, villagers demanded stern action against the contractor and junior engineer. Raisingh Nayak, a villager, said the school managing committee had requested the junior engineer not to carry out repair works as the building was in a dilapidated condition. However, the renovation of the school was done last month at a cost of Rs 3.5 lakh.

Villagers alleged that the junior engineer never even once came to the school to supervise the repair work. A major chunk of the government fund was siphoned off by the contractor and junior engineer, they claimed.

Contacted, district education officer (DEO) Pradeep Kumar Nag said the administration will take strong action against those found responsible for the mishap. A committee has been formed to probe the incident. After the panel submits its report, action will be taken accordingly. The committee has been asked to submit its report within a week, the DEO added.

The school at Kuhurakote village has a total of 262 students enrolled in Classes I to VII. However, there are only four classrooms for the students. Though there are eight toilets in the school, none of them is functional. Besides, the students face drinking water problem.
 

