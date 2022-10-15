Survey flags infra flaws, weak redressal mechanism in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha has been categorised as an ‘achiever’ State in the Logistics Index 2022 released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, industry stakeholders have flagged infrastructural deficiencies in the mining districts and connectivity to ports.

As per the Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) survey report 2022, the State has scored below average on all indicators relating to ease of entry and grievance redressal mechanism. “These two aspects have been perceived as major concern by the logistics stakeholders and the State needs to take proactive measures for addressing and improving the perception of trade,” the report stated.

The index aims at enhancing the focus on improving logistics performance across States as it is an indicator of the logistical services necessary for promoting exports and economic growth. The report has ranked the States on the basis of their logistics ecosystem and highlighted the key logistics-related challenges faced by the stakeholders. It has incorporated the feedback of the industry and other stakeholders in the report.

The report cited though NH 520 and State Highways (SHs) in Keonjhar and Sundargarh districts are in good condition, they do not have shoulders. While the first mile connectivity to NH/SH needs to be improved, sub-optimal condition of the roads serving Dhamra port requires attention as it leads to low port utilisation, which results in traffic diversion and congestion at Paradip port.

“Most of the road transportation is highly cartelised which increases the transportation rates. At Paradip port, evacuation and turnaround of vehicles takes a lot of time leading to snarled-up traffic outside the port gate,” the report pointed out.

As per the assessment, the State has 5,897 km of NH and 4,173 km of SH, 5,506 km of railway track, three inland container depots, six private freight terminals, one air cargo terminal, 88 railway goods sheds, warehouse capacity of 6.89 lakh tonne and cold storage capacity of 2.74 lakh tonne per annum besides 29 logistics training centres and 4,018 people trained in logistics.

The State has, however, scored high across indicators relating to quality of infrastructure and scored above average on all other indicators pertaining to reliability of logistics services except safety/security of cargo, which has been identified as an area which requires improvement. Odisha is among six states including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, categorised as achievers in the coastal cluster.

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha has been categorised as an ‘achiever’ State in the Logistics Index 2022 released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, industry stakeholders have flagged infrastructural deficiencies in the mining districts and connectivity to ports. As per the Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) survey report 2022, the State has scored below average on all indicators relating to ease of entry and grievance redressal mechanism. “These two aspects have been perceived as major concern by the logistics stakeholders and the State needs to take proactive measures for addressing and improving the perception of trade,” the report stated. The index aims at enhancing the focus on improving logistics performance across States as it is an indicator of the logistical services necessary for promoting exports and economic growth. The report has ranked the States on the basis of their logistics ecosystem and highlighted the key logistics-related challenges faced by the stakeholders. It has incorporated the feedback of the industry and other stakeholders in the report. The report cited though NH 520 and State Highways (SHs) in Keonjhar and Sundargarh districts are in good condition, they do not have shoulders. While the first mile connectivity to NH/SH needs to be improved, sub-optimal condition of the roads serving Dhamra port requires attention as it leads to low port utilisation, which results in traffic diversion and congestion at Paradip port. “Most of the road transportation is highly cartelised which increases the transportation rates. At Paradip port, evacuation and turnaround of vehicles takes a lot of time leading to snarled-up traffic outside the port gate,” the report pointed out. As per the assessment, the State has 5,897 km of NH and 4,173 km of SH, 5,506 km of railway track, three inland container depots, six private freight terminals, one air cargo terminal, 88 railway goods sheds, warehouse capacity of 6.89 lakh tonne and cold storage capacity of 2.74 lakh tonne per annum besides 29 logistics training centres and 4,018 people trained in logistics. The State has, however, scored high across indicators relating to quality of infrastructure and scored above average on all other indicators pertaining to reliability of logistics services except safety/security of cargo, which has been identified as an area which requires improvement. Odisha is among six states including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, categorised as achievers in the coastal cluster.