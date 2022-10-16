Home States Odisha

Angul: Carcass of 30-year-old tusker found

“The forest officials are on the look out for the other four accused involved,” said ranger Anita Sethy.

Carcass of the 30-year-old male elephant found near Mundapada village

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The carcass of a 30-year-old male elephant was found near Mundapada village under Madhapur forest range of Athamallik on Friday. Madhapur forest range officer Santosh Bhoi informed that three elephants including the one which died, were roaming in the area for sometime now.

“The tusker which died was separated from the other two and strayed outside the forest. A forest squad was deployed to track his whereabouts but finally we found its carcass lying near the village on Friday,” he said.

Bhoi however ruled out the possibility of poaching as there were no injury marks on its body. He also informed that preliminary investigations suggest it might have died due to poisoning or electrocution. “The post-mortem of the dead tusker was done by veterinary doctors and samples have been sent to OUAT for further testing,” Bhoi added.

In connection with another elephant death reported from Bhuban range of Dhenkanal on Friday, three persons from Rankia village were arrested. They were identified as Ramesh Natia (40), Manas Patra (35) and Majhi Patra (35). “The forest officials are on the look out for the other four accused involved,” said ranger Anita Sethy.

