Berhampur: 51-year-old suffers after branding

Sources in Mohana community health centre said Malik will be brought to the facility for treatment soon. 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A 51-year-old man of Ataganda village in Mohana block has been cursing his fate ever since he took to hot iron branding as a cure to his abdominal pain five days back. Sources said Gunjipatang Malik, a tribal was suffering from abdominal pain but could not afford to visit the nearest government hospital. He approached a quack who reportedly branded him with a hot iron rod on his abdomen to cure him of the pain. Though the incident occurred on October 11, Malik’s pain has gone from bad to worse. 

Sources said since Malik was in abject poverty, he could afford the branding treatment that cost him only Rs 5. The matter came to the fore after Malik narrated his ordeal to some villagers on Saturday. The villagers are unaware of the quack who treated Malik but they urged the district administration to come to Malik’s rescue. Sources in Mohana community health centre said Malik will be brought to the facility for treatment soon. 

