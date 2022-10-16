Diwali gift: Naveen ends contractual jobs in govt

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a historic decision, the Odisha government on Saturday abolished contractual recruitment which will regularise services of over 57,000 employees.The decision taken at a meeting of the State Cabinet was announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in his address to the people. It came on the eve of his 76th birthday.

“I am delighted to announce the State Cabinet has decided to abolish the contractual system of recruitment. Even today, there are no regular recruitment in many states and they are still continuing with contractual appointment system. But in Odisha, the era of contractual recruitment has come to an end,” he said.

Naveen said a notification will be issued by the State government in this regard on Sunday and more than 57,000 employees will benefit from the decision. The government will have to spend around `1,300 crore per annum in this regard. The contractual recruitment system was started in 2013.The State Government employee strength stands at 4 lakh while pensioners’ number would be around 3.5 lakh in Odisha.

The Odisha CM reminisced the challenging times when he took over the reins of the State in 2000. He described the post 1999 Super Cyclone situation and fragile financial condition as the biggest challenge for him. “The state was running on overdraft. The Government was dependent on Reserve Bank of India for wage and means,” he added.

It was indeed a black period for the state’s economy, he said and added that State exchequer was empty and there was tremendous pressure on the economy. “We were lagging behind in various fields including health, education, infrastructure, agriculture, irrigation. Our priority then was to bring improvement in all these sectors within our limited resources,” he said.

Under such circumstances, he said, it was a difficult decision for him to start contractual system of appointment. Not only has the State’s economy improved significantly by now, Odisha also has created a new identity for itself in the field of development in the country. “Last year, we substituted the contractual recruitment posts with initial appointee,” he added.

The Government’s decision has come as a Diwali gift to the thousands of contractual employees who had staged a massive demonstration in the State Capital in September.

