Fakir Mohan Junior College battles with faculty crunch, crumbling infra

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Shortage of teaching faculty and administrative staff has adversely affected academics at Fakir Mohan Junior College here. Situated in the heart of the town, the college with dilapidated infrastructure, has 2,304 students on roll in Arts, Science and Commerce streams. The institution is managed by only 19 teaching faculty of the sanctioned 34. Similarly, the college has nine non-teaching staff of the 16 sanctioned posts. Sources said posts of 15 teachers and nine non-teaching staff are vacant since September 25.

The college also does not have a full-time principal and the post is held by assistant professor of Chemistry Pradeep Kumar Rana at present. The worst sufferers are the students enrolled in Sanskrit and Hindi. While the faculty for Sanskrit is on maternity leave since August 1, the one for Hindi is on study leave for six months. Similar is the plight of the Mathematics department whose faculty is on study leave for the last one year.

Of the sanctioned four posts for the Commerce department, two are vacant while one position in Chemistry is vacant of the sanctioned three. No teachers are available in History and English departments while one each in Political Science, Education, Psychology, Botany and Zoology are managing in place of sanctioned two.

In non-teaching staff, only senior clerk and one junior clerk are managing the official works. The college also does not have any library attendant.Rana said a data entry operator, peon and library attendant have been engaged through outsourcing since July 7 for official work. This apart, a few guest faculty have been engaged to overcome the shortage of teachers.

As far as infrastructure is concerned, the principal’s chamber, staff common room, store room, examination section rooms, main office and cash counter and six rooms in the main blocks of Arts, Commerce and Science are lying in a dilapidated condition with water leaking from the roofs.

Due to poor drainage, the college premise gets waterlogged after rains. The institution also does not have a girls’ common room and toilets. Due to leakage of water from the roof of rooms, the plaster is often seen falling posing risk to students and the staff. Administrative officer Santosh Kumar Rout said he had brought the issue to the attention of the PWD but nothing has been done yet.

