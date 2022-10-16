Home States Odisha

Govt quarters in ruins as staff prefer staying in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar

They further alleged that lakhs of rupees were being misappropriated by officials every year in the name of maintaining these quarters.

Published: 16th October 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

real estate, apartments, buildings

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Though the State government spent crores of rupees in constructing staff quarters for officials of the district headquarters here, they are all lying vacant as most employees reportedly stay in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar away from their respective quarters.

According to  sources, nearly 70 per cent of the officers and other employees working in rural development, health, irrigation departments and tehsil and  block offices are staying in the twin cities citing non-availability of quarters and other facilities.

The State government had allotted Rs 15 crore for construction of more than 20 quarters at Punaga village for the staff and officers of the rural development (RD) department. However despite their completion, they are all lying dilapidated owing to lack  of maintenance, locals said.

They further alleged that lakhs of rupees were being misappropriated by officials every year in the name of maintaining these quarters. Moreover, engineers of the RD, irrigation,  works and rural water supply and sanitation department have been  allotted quarters but most of them stay away in Bhubaneswar or Cuttack  and thus do not attend to their duties regularly, they further alleged.

“Revenue  officials and other employees of the department commute from Cuttack and Bhubaneswar because there are no quarters for them,” said a senior  revenue officer. He complained that even doctors of the district headquarters hospital and other public health centres stay outside the  district affecting services.

Executive engineer of the RD department  informed, “Quarters are situated in low-lying areas and get water-logged  during the rainy season. Electric fittings have been stolen and  sanitary works are yet to be completed. Steps are being taken to  complete all the remaining works and hand over the quarters to our staff within a month.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Cuttack
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp