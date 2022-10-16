Govt quarters in ruins as staff prefer staying in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Though the State government spent crores of rupees in constructing staff quarters for officials of the district headquarters here, they are all lying vacant as most employees reportedly stay in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar away from their respective quarters.

According to sources, nearly 70 per cent of the officers and other employees working in rural development, health, irrigation departments and tehsil and block offices are staying in the twin cities citing non-availability of quarters and other facilities.

The State government had allotted Rs 15 crore for construction of more than 20 quarters at Punaga village for the staff and officers of the rural development (RD) department. However despite their completion, they are all lying dilapidated owing to lack of maintenance, locals said.

They further alleged that lakhs of rupees were being misappropriated by officials every year in the name of maintaining these quarters. Moreover, engineers of the RD, irrigation, works and rural water supply and sanitation department have been allotted quarters but most of them stay away in Bhubaneswar or Cuttack and thus do not attend to their duties regularly, they further alleged.

“Revenue officials and other employees of the department commute from Cuttack and Bhubaneswar because there are no quarters for them,” said a senior revenue officer. He complained that even doctors of the district headquarters hospital and other public health centres stay outside the district affecting services.

Executive engineer of the RD department informed, “Quarters are situated in low-lying areas and get water-logged during the rainy season. Electric fittings have been stolen and sanitary works are yet to be completed. Steps are being taken to complete all the remaining works and hand over the quarters to our staff within a month.”

