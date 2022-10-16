Home States Odisha

Odisha Transport dept to impose fine on vehicles using multi-toned horns

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Multi-toned horns will cost vehicle owners dearly as Odisha government has issued warning to impose strict actions against heavy vehicle drivers using multi-toned horns. In a notice to the associations of bus and truck owners on Saturday, the State Transport Authority (STA) has warned them to stay aware and not use horns of high decibel.

The notice has been issued after the transport officials during a drive found that many vehicles were using multi-toned pressure horns, which not only create noise pollution, but also distract other drivers and road users.

Earlier, several citizens had complained of disturbances due to honking on main thoroughfares. The STA will conduct a special enforcement drive to keep an eye on heavy vehicles fitted with such horns and contravening provisions of the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act and Rules.

“Multi-toned horn has become a nuisance in the State as it is being rampantly used by most of the heavy vehicles leading to irritating noise pollution. The decision has been taken as an initiative against noise pollution and to take on errant drivers, whose faults eventually lead to accidents,” said an STA official. 

As per rule 119 of Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, no motor vehicles will be fitted with multi-toned pressure horns causing unduly harsh and alarming noise. The Indian Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 Section 52 also bars alteration in horns.

“Strict action will be taken against those who are found plying fitted with multi-toned pressure horns during the enforcement drive. As per the amended MV Act, vehicles causing air and noise pollution can attract a fine of up to Rs 10,000,” the official added. 

In 2017, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had banned pressure, multi-toned and musical vehicle horns. In a notification to state pollution boards, the CPCB had said that drivers should not be allowed to honk needlessly, continuously or more than necessary, especially in silent zones.

