Social activist Kamala Pujari admitted to hospital again 

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Social activist and Padma Shri awardee Kamala Pujari was again admitted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here after she complained of cold and fever on Saturday. Sources said Kamala developed cold and fever two days back at her native Patraput village. She was admitted to a special cabin at the DHH on the day.

Hospital sources said Kamala’s condition is stable and she is being monitored by a team of doctors. Kamala was admitted to the DHH and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment last month.

JEYPORE: Social activist and Padma Shri awardee Kamala Pujari was again admitted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here after she complained of cold and fever on Saturday. Sources said Kamala developed cold and fever two days back at her native Patraput village. She was admitted to a special cabin at the DHH on the day. Hospital sources said Kamala’s condition is stable and she is being monitored by a team of doctors. Kamala was admitted to the DHH and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment last month.