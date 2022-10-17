45-year-old shot dead at Kamakhyanagar in Odisha

Home States Odisha

DHENKANAL: A 45-year-old man was shot dead by unknown assailants at Kamakhyanagar here on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Minaketan Dalei of Kanpura village near Kamakhyanagar town. He was working as a driver in Tata mines in the Jajpur district. Sources said Dalei suffered bullet injuries behind his waist. Police are yet to ascertain the identity of the assailants and the motive behind the crime. 

Kamakhyanagar IIC Sarat Mahalik said, “Initially, we were informed that a man died due to an accident on NH-49. Later when the body was brought to Kamakhyanagar sub-divisional hospital, it was ascertained that the man had sustained bullet injuries. He was received dead by doctors in the hospital.”

The body was sent for postmortem and an investigation has been launched to identify the accused and arrest them, the IIC added.

