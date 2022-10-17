Birthday wishes pour in for Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Home States Odisha

Naveen thanked the President and Prime Minister for calling him up to wish him on his birthday.

BHUBANESWAR: Wishes poured in from across the country and political parties for Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on his 76th birthday on Sunday. 

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Chief Minister to wish him on his birthday. The Prime Minister also wished him on Twitter. “Birthday wishes to Odisha CM Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji. May he lead a long and healthy life in service of the people,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Governor Ganeshi Lal also wished the Chief Minister on Twitter. “Hon’ble Governor conveys his heartiest compliments and best wishes to Hon’ble Chief Minister Sri @Naveen_Odisha ji on his birthday and wishes him a healthy and long life,” the Governor’s official Twitter handle said.

 Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Chief Ministers of several states and leaders cutting across political lines wished the Chief Minister. 

Naveen thanked the President and Prime Minister for calling him up to wish him on his birthday. He also responded to all the birthday wishes on his Twitter handle separately and thanked them. The Chief Minister had chosen not to celebrate his birthday in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid situation and in 2018 and 2019 owing to cyclones Titli and Fani.

He had also requested people not to visit Naveen Niwas on Sunday to wish him as he is leaving for Hyderabad to attend the third edition of the Make-In-Odisha conclave. BJD leaders and workers also celebrated their party supremo’s birthday across the State. The Biju Yuva Janata Dal observed the day as ‘Seva Divas’.

