 Lalbag police busted Gun running racket, three held in Odisha

CUTTACK: Lalbag police on Sunday busted a gun-running racket and arrested three persons with the seizure of three country-made pistols and 15 live cartridges.

The arrested trio are Gopinath Patra (37) of Dighi, Sitanath Rout (40) of Gatiroutpatana and Jyoti Ranjan Rout(25) of Archhil.

DCP Pinak Mishra said, a team from Lalbag police station on Saturday night conducted a raid near RNT College and found four persons engaged in illegal arms and ammunition trade. While the police managed to apprehend three of them, another somehow fled the spot. During the search, 9 mm, 7.65 mm country-made pistols and a 380 mm country-made revolver and 15 live ammunition were seized from their possession.

During interrogation, the trio confessed to having been supplying firearms to anti-socials in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and other districts.

They also revealed to have been procuring illegal arms and ammunition from Bihar through the absconding accused who happens to have links with the illegal manufacturers in Bihar, the DCP informed adding that efforts are on to nab the fourth accused.

