Home States Odisha

Odisha: Dhamnagar test for BJP ahead of 2024 general elections

In the last three years, the saffron outfit has lost all five bypolls in the State

Published: 17th October 2022 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Express Illustrations

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Dhamnagar by-election will be a litmus test for BJP as the outcome of this battle will suggest the party’s standing ahead of the 2024 general elections. After losing all the five by-polls including the saffron stronghold Balasore Assembly seat in the last three years, BJP has a lot at stake at Dhamnagar.

It will be a moral booster for the party if it retains the seat. Another defeat will not only demoralise the cadres but will raise serious doubts about the organisational preparedness of the party to take on the BJD behemoth. 

The bypoll of Dhamnagar is coming barely four months after the by-election to Brajarajnagar where the BJP faced a humiliating defeat at the hands of the BJD. The regional outfit has been proving its supremacy time and again notwithstanding the frequent visits of Union Ministers to the State and their strident criticism of the BJD government.

While the BJP is confident of a win in Dhamnagar on sympathy wave, political observers say that the situation is similar to the Balasore bypoll where this did not work. The BJP had nominated Manas Dutta, son of former MLA Madan Mohan Dutta, to gain the sympathy of the electorate. However, BJD candidate Swarup Kumar Das won by a margin of over 13,000 votes.

On the other hand, BJD was victorious in all the bypolls when it came to sympathy ground. The ruling party retained the Tirtol seat by nominating Bijaya Shankar Das, son of former minister Bishnu Charan Das, the Pipili seat by fielding son of Pradip Maharathy and the Brajarajnagar constituency by nominating Alaska Mohanty, wife of former Speaker Kishore Mohanty.

BJD rebel candidate Rajendra Kumar Das jumping into the fray at the last minute has given much-needed relief to BJP candidate Suryabanshi Suraj. A division of BJD votes will help the BJP. A section of Bhadrak district’s BJD opposed to party MLA Byomakesh Ray have reportedly thrown their lot for Das, said a senior district leader of BJD.

Meanwhile, BJP is not leaving anything to chance as BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal who was recently given the charge of Odisha had day-long meetings with party workers of the Bhadrak district on Saturday and Sunday to finalise the electoral strategy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhamnagar by-election BJP
India Matters
A man attempts to open an umbrella during a stormy weather as sea water enters Chellanam area following heavy rainfall in Kochi. (File Photo | PTI)
EXPLAINER | Taking a closer look into the cause and effects of climate change 
Image used for representational purposes
Karnataka and the nutrition bomb
Express Illustrations | Sourav Roy)
OMG! Lord Hanuman gets railway eviction notice
Representational Image. (Photo | Pexels) (File Photo)
Many tax benefits of investing in NPS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp