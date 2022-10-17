Home States Odisha

Odisha: Kendrapara bids adieu to Goddess Gajalaxmi 

It was started in the town by the then landlord Radhashyam Narendra Srichandan in his two-storey building at new bus stand in 1928.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Curtains came down on Gajalaxmi Puja at Kendrapara town with a large number of people bidding adieu to the goddess of fortune on Sunday. The ‘melana’ or traditional get-together was held at an old bus stand following which around 70 idols from across the town were taken out in processions for immersion at Gobari river ghat.

Kendrapara SP Sandeep Sampat Madkar carried an idol of Maa Gajalaxmi on his shoulders for half a kilometre during the immersion. 

The processions were taken out on the route passing through Kakata, Tinimuhani, Badahat, Santasahi, Balagandi and Sanamangala. Elaborate security arrangements were put in place by the police to ensure the smooth conduct of the ceremony. At least 30 platoons of the police force were deployed to maintain law and order, said sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Jayant Mohapatra.  

In Kendrapara, Gajalaxmi Puja is popular among the masses. It was started in the town by the then landlord Radhashyam Narendra Srichandan in his two-storey building at the new bus stand in 1928. The Puja celebrated by the landlord’s family members is now over 94 years old. Since 1932, people are also celebrating Gajalaxmi Puja at Balagandi, Santasahi, Ichhapur, Nasidapur, Gopa and other localities in Kendrapara town. 

