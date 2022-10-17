Odisha: Naveen launches IBM’s innovation centre in Capital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday inaugurated IBM’s Client Innovation Centre (CIC) at O-Hub, Chandaka Industrial Estate here to further expand the IT ecosystem in the State.

The innovation centre will have a capacity of 500 employees as the company is looking to expand its capacity to serve global clients out of India. It will also create opportunities for existing employees as well as enable the company to harness the potential talent including graduate hiring from the technical educational ecosystem in the State.

Launching the facility, the CM said over the years, the resurgent Odisha has scripted success stories in many spheres and it is marching ahead with renewed confidence towards a ‘New Odisha’ by adopting new ideas, innovation and entrepreneurship. Odisha is now fast emerging as a technology resource hub of India, he also said.

Highlighting the immense scope available here, Naveen said most of the IT companies have set foot in Bhubaneswar. “The enabling environment, facilitation service and huge talent pool available here have turned Odisha into a destination of choice,” he said.

The new CIC will leverage the IBM garage method of delivery, an approach that helps IBM ‘Co-create’, ‘Co-innovate’, and ‘Co-operate’ transformative business and complex technology solutions with its clients and ecosystem partners.

