Home States Odisha

Odisha: Naveen launches IBM’s innovation centre in Capital

Highlighting the immense scope available here, Naveen said most of the IT companies have set foot in Bhubaneswar.

Published: 17th October 2022 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

IBM

CM Naveen Patnaik during the inauguration of IBM’s CIC in Bhubaneswar | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday inaugurated IBM’s Client Innovation Centre (CIC) at O-Hub, Chandaka Industrial Estate here to further expand the IT ecosystem in the State. 

The innovation centre will have a capacity of 500 employees as the company is looking to expand its capacity to serve global clients out of India. It will also create opportunities for existing employees as well as enable the company to harness the potential talent including graduate hiring from the technical educational ecosystem in the State.

Launching the facility, the CM said over the years, the resurgent Odisha has scripted success stories in many spheres and it is marching ahead with renewed confidence towards a ‘New Odisha’ by adopting new ideas, innovation and entrepreneurship. Odisha is now fast emerging as a technology resource hub of India, he also said.

Highlighting the immense scope available here, Naveen said most of the IT companies have set foot in Bhubaneswar. “The enabling environment, facilitation service and huge talent pool available here have turned Odisha into a destination of choice,” he said.

The new CIC will leverage the IBM garage method of delivery, an approach that helps IBM ‘Co-create’, ‘Co-innovate’, and ‘Co-operate’ transformative business and complex technology solutions with its clients and ecosystem partners.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik IBM’s Client Innovation Centre New Odisha
India Matters
A man attempts to open an umbrella during a stormy weather as sea water enters Chellanam area following heavy rainfall in Kochi. (File Photo | PTI)
EXPLAINER | Taking a closer look into the cause and effects of climate change 
Image used for representational purposes
Karnataka and the nutrition bomb
Express Illustrations | Sourav Roy)
OMG! Lord Hanuman gets railway eviction notice
Representational Image. (Photo | Pexels) (File Photo)
Many tax benefits of investing in NPS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp