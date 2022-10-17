Home States Odisha

Odisha: Slow progress of projects raises concern in Rourkela

The projects are meant to be completed ahead of Hockey World Cup

Published: 17th October 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Hockey Stick

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: As the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023  inches closer, the rush to complete related projects, most of which are pending, has raised doubts over the quality of work being undertaken. Besides the tardy progress has raised concerns about meeting the deadline ahead of the signature event.

Rourkela will co-host the mega sporting event with Bhubaneswar from January 13 to 29, 2023 at the under-construction Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium which is in an advanced stage of completion. Reliable sources said most other infrastructure and beautification projects of Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) and a few other agencies were to be completed by the revised target of March and given an extension till June.

But, all the projects continue to drag due to the irregular and slow pace of work. 

The authorities concerned are now blaming the rains for the delay. The combined cost of the ongoing RSCL projects alone is over Rs 800 crore. The RSCL has discreetly pushed the completion deadlines of the projects to November.  

It is learnt, the mega Rourkela-1 project comprising the command and control centre, auditorium, tribal museum and commercial and office space seems unlikely to be completed soon. Similar is the plight of the project for the redevelopment of the Panposh market complex.

Work on the  Smart Road Phase-1 project, which was left midway a year back, resumed recently. The present status of the Smart Road Phase-2 project for the development of 22 km of 28 important roads shows the pathetic state of affairs of projects being implemented in the city. 

Work for developing the DAV pond into a recreational facility that started long back is getting dragged along with the beautification and landscaping of ring road and other roads, said sources. Work on tiled pavements is also getting done in an irregular and clumsy manner. 

This apart, the construction of 11 stormwater drains for a whopping Rs 110 crore is nearing completion except for a few patches where work has not yet started due to land issues. Work on the under-construction planetarium of the Science and Technology Department and an adjacent science park of the RSCL too are progressing slowly. The city administration continues to grapple to procure unused government land to construct vehicle parking spaces on the congested Rourkela main road. 

Rourkela ADM and RSCL CEO Subhankar Mohapatra recently reiterated all projects would be completed before the World Cup. Former MLA Pravat Mohapatra said the corrupt BJD government and lack of monitoring of work being undertaken by contractors are responsible for the projects lying incomplete. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup Rourkela Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium RSCL
India Matters
A man attempts to open an umbrella during a stormy weather as sea water enters Chellanam area following heavy rainfall in Kochi. (File Photo | PTI)
EXPLAINER | Taking a closer look into the cause and effects of climate change 
Image used for representational purposes
Karnataka and the nutrition bomb
Express Illustrations | Sourav Roy)
OMG! Lord Hanuman gets railway eviction notice
Representational Image. (Photo | Pexels) (File Photo)
Many tax benefits of investing in NPS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp