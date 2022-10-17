PIL seeks ED probe in Archana Nag extortion case in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Berhampur-based Bharatiya Bikash Parishad (BBP) has filed a PIL in Orissa High Court seeking a “fair and proper” investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into Archana Nag’s alleged financial gains by honey trapping politicians and influential persons.

The PIL follows the BJP women's wing’s demand for a CBI probe into the alleged escapades of Archana Nag on the ground that the State police had failed to make any visible progress in the investigation into the case.BBP president Surendra Panigrahi filed the petition through advocate Gopal Prasad Jena on Friday.

The petition has named the Joint Director, Directorate of Enforcement (Bhubaneswar), Chief Secretary to Government of Odisha, Principal Secretary State Home Department and Director General of Police as opposite parties/respondents in the petition.

According to the petition, police had arrested and remanded 28-year-old Archana to judicial custody on charges that she forced women into prostitution and used them to blackmail influential people. It was alleged by an Odia film producer that Archana and her associate were blackmailing him over his obscene photographs with a woman who accused Archana of exploiting her.

