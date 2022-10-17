Odisha: SOA sponsored startup wins award at Dubai tech event

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Wewer, a tech startup sponsored by city-based SOA University, has won the Supernova Challenge in the Youth Entrepreneur category at the world’s premier tech and startup event’Gitex Global 2022’at Dubai recently.

The event was held from October 10 to 14. Startup Odisha executive chairman Omkar Rai, who led a delegation of 20 Odisha-based startups to the event, congratulated the Wewer team for its achievement.

The startup team from the Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), SOA’s faculty of engineering and technology, comprised innovators from SOA Fablab powered by Karkhana Makerspace.

The members of the team included Puru Aniket, Vineet Jana, Bhaumik Singh, Mudassir Ansari, Mohit Kumar Saraf, Atul Sahoo, Sohan Kumar Rout, Archan Kumar Bose, Debangan Chakraborty, P Biswanath Patra, Pratham Raj, A Arijeet and Yash Kumar.

“We showcased our work to the world and made efforts for new contacts and partnerships, networking and collaboration,” said a Wewer team member.

The team thanked SOA Founder President Prof Manojranjan Nayak, ITER director Prof Manas Kumar Mallick, Prof Renu Sharma, Prof Anurag Satpathy and Tapas Mohapatra for supporting it and providing a platform to showcase its talent.

