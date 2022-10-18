Ambassadors visit handloom hubs 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: India’s ambassador to Spain Dinesh K Patnaik and Guatemala Manoj K Mohapatra visited the handloom clusters at Birabarapur, Abhimanpur and Manibandha in Badamba block of Cuttack district.

Both the diplomats met and interacted with artisans including national awardee Arjun Pal and appreciated the new designs. They also visited the Maa Kalapata PG and Maniabandha Hastatanta PG to have a glimpse of the beautiful and exquisite designs of women entrepreneurs who acquired the skill through a training programme organised by Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) in association with Tata Trust.

Patnaik and Mohapatra appreciated the efforts of the women weavers and motivated them to further diversify their products and introduce the locally made products on the global platform. Among others, Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani, local MLA Debi Prasad Mishra, Joint CEO, ORMAS Bipin Rout, Secretary and MSME, Bibhuti Bhusan Das accompanied the ambassadors.

