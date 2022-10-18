Ambulance services launched on Naveen's birthday

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The district unit of BJD launched free ambulance service from Rayagada to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on the 76th birthday of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday.

The party’s State vice president N Bhaskar said people of Rayagada opt for hospitals in Andhra Pradesh for treatment as it is closer to the district. Most eligible persons in the district have been issued Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) which enables them to avail free treatment at empanelled hospitals and several other states including Andhra Pradesh.

“Several hospitals in Andhra Pradesh accept BSKY cards and the locals had been demanding transport to the neighbouring State,” said Bhaskar. The ambulances will be stationed at Rayagada, Muniguda, Bissamkatak, Gunupur and Kalyansinghpur.

Meanwhile, the party organised blood donation camp and free health check up for locals on the Chief Minister’s birthday. This apart, blankets were distributed among the poor and a padayatra organised at Durgi.



BERHAMPUR: The district unit of BJD launched free ambulance service from Rayagada to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on the 76th birthday of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday. The party’s State vice president N Bhaskar said people of Rayagada opt for hospitals in Andhra Pradesh for treatment as it is closer to the district. Most eligible persons in the district have been issued Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) which enables them to avail free treatment at empanelled hospitals and several other states including Andhra Pradesh. “Several hospitals in Andhra Pradesh accept BSKY cards and the locals had been demanding transport to the neighbouring State,” said Bhaskar. The ambulances will be stationed at Rayagada, Muniguda, Bissamkatak, Gunupur and Kalyansinghpur. Meanwhile, the party organised blood donation camp and free health check up for locals on the Chief Minister’s birthday. This apart, blankets were distributed among the poor and a padayatra organised at Durgi.