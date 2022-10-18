Berhampur: Kids’ park next to dumpyard resented

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The children’s park near Binayak Acharya College road in Haridakhandi, located next to a dumping yard, has drawn resentment from many quarters. Though it was decided to construct the park at the allotted land near Canal street, the BeMC changed the decision at a later stage.

Residents of the locality feel it is a threat to the children to play in the park amid unhygienic surroundings.

Sources said, last year when the land in the Canal street was being dug for fixing the equipment, water seepage became a major issue due to which the decision to shift the park to a different location along BA college road was taken.

Paramananda Barik, an elderly resident of the locality said, “The park has costly equipment installed but it is of no use as we would not want our children to play next to the BeMC dumping yard. Not only does foul smell emanate from the yard, the park gets littered with wastes flying in.” The park was opened three months back but locals feel the place is unfit for kids.

Residents and college students of the area had several times approached the BeMC authorities appealing to shift the yard but to no avail. BeMC sources said, waste from the dumping yard is regularly cleared. “We have not yet shifted the dumping yard due to lack of an appropriate place. For the time being, closed waste carriers would be placed in the yard and spray of bleaching powder and insecticides taken up at regular intervals.”

