BJP, BJD rebel will fight for win in Dhamnagar bypoll

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the nomination papers filed by five candidates for Dhamnagar bypoll remained valid, the battle lines are drawn for the hustings that are likely to generate much political heat in the next two weeks.

With all eyes on BJD rebel candidate and former MLA Rajendra Kumar Das, the official nominee of the ruling party Abanti Das is having her “May you live in interesting times” moment with support pouring in for Das from unexpected quarters within the party.

Euphoric over the development, the BJP in its usual political grandstanding has not only declared its victory but claimed that the BJD will remain in third position. “The contest will be mainly between BJP and Raju Das. The BJD which was second so far will slip to third position,” State BJP general secretary Prithiviraj Harichandan told mediapersons here.

BJP general secretary and Bhadrak district in-charge Golak Mohapatra who has been camping in Dhamnagar along with party president Samir Mohanty before the filing of nomination by party candidate Suryabanshi Suraj is equally emphatic of BJP’s victory.

The Congress is equally optimistic. Lone Congress MP Saptagiri Ulaka who is also campaigning for the party candidate Harekrushna Sethi said his party has a fair chance of winning. The BJD rebel will fight the election with floating boat and boatman sign.

