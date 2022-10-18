BSE introduces reforms for HSC and Madhyama

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has decided to introduce assessment reforms by inclusion of aspirational components in the curriculum for Classes IX and X of High School Certificate and Madhyama (Sanskrit) courses.

The decision of the Board is believed to have come in response to the direction of School and Mass Education department. As per the decision, four aspirational components- book review, project work, co-curricular activities and basic IT skills will be added to Class IX and X.

While the new components will be introduced for students of Class IX during the current session, the same will be done for Class X from next year, said BSE secretary Srikant Tarai while briefing mediapersons.

Each of the components will be evaluated basing on a definite assessment procedure out of maximum 25 marks by teachers assigned for the purpose. “The subjects will be compulsory for the students.

Each subject will carry 25 marks and the examinations will be conducted in four phases. The assessment will be made for five marks each in the first three phases and the assessment will be for 10 marks in the final phase. Students will be given marks basing on the percentage secured in the test,” said BSE vice president Nihar Ranjan Mohanty.

While students securing more than or equal to 80 per cent marks will be awarded A grade, those obtaining greater than or equal to 60 per cent and less than 80 per cent marks will be awarded B grade. Similarly, students securing greater than or equal to 40 per cent and less than 60 per cent marks will be awarded C grade and those securing less than 40 per cent marks will be awarded D grade, informed Mohanty.

Along with the grade, the marks secured in different components will also reflect in the certificate against the codes of aspirational components. The details of the course structure is available in the board’s website www.bseodisha.ac.in.



CUTTACK: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has decided to introduce assessment reforms by inclusion of aspirational components in the curriculum for Classes IX and X of High School Certificate and Madhyama (Sanskrit) courses. The decision of the Board is believed to have come in response to the direction of School and Mass Education department. As per the decision, four aspirational components- book review, project work, co-curricular activities and basic IT skills will be added to Class IX and X. While the new components will be introduced for students of Class IX during the current session, the same will be done for Class X from next year, said BSE secretary Srikant Tarai while briefing mediapersons. Each of the components will be evaluated basing on a definite assessment procedure out of maximum 25 marks by teachers assigned for the purpose. “The subjects will be compulsory for the students. Each subject will carry 25 marks and the examinations will be conducted in four phases. The assessment will be made for five marks each in the first three phases and the assessment will be for 10 marks in the final phase. Students will be given marks basing on the percentage secured in the test,” said BSE vice president Nihar Ranjan Mohanty. While students securing more than or equal to 80 per cent marks will be awarded A grade, those obtaining greater than or equal to 60 per cent and less than 80 per cent marks will be awarded B grade. Similarly, students securing greater than or equal to 40 per cent and less than 60 per cent marks will be awarded C grade and those securing less than 40 per cent marks will be awarded D grade, informed Mohanty. Along with the grade, the marks secured in different components will also reflect in the certificate against the codes of aspirational components. The details of the course structure is available in the board’s website www.bseodisha.ac.in.