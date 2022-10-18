Cuttack: Orissa HC imposes Rs 3k fine on tehsildar

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The tehsildar of Bhograi in Balasore district has been asked by the Orissa High Court to pay a fine of Rs 3,000 for “serious negligence in duty” in connection with a mutation application that has been pending for disposal since 2011.

The court was hearing a petition seeking intervention against inordinate delay in disposal of the mutation application on October 12. Puspalata Ghadei and others had filed the petition.

Justice Biswanath Rath said, “This court adjourns this matter to 9.11.2022 but for the suffering of the Petitioners for no latches of them, this court imposes a cost of Rs 3000 to be paid to the Petitioners by Kamalakanta Panda, tehsildar, Bhograi personally to mitigate the unnecessary delay in disposal of such petty matter.”

“There shall be no reimbursement of the said amount from the State Exchequer by the tehsildar, Bhograi, as this court observes, there is serious negligence in discharging of duty by the tehsildar,” Justice Rath also specified in the order.



