Jagatsinghpur: Five years on, bridge yet to be completed, locals suffer

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Five years since the bridge construction between Jagatsinghpur and Puri started, people of both the districts are only getting disappointed as the project has been hanging fire allegedly due to official apathy and lackadaisical attitude of the contractor.

As per reports, Rs 26 crore was allocated by the State government in 2017 for the bridge on Devi river from Talda to Khandshai and it was mandated to be completed by 2018. The structure once complete would benefit people of Balikuda and Naugaon in Jagatsinghpur and Astarang and Kakatpur in Puri district.

However, as the bridge remains incomplete, people are forced to travel an additional 20 km. This apart, residents of several villages in the blocks ride on rickety boats to cross the river. Similarly, the fishermen community will also be benefit once the bridge is ready because it would improve road communication between Paradip and Astarang fishing harbours.

The task of constructing the bridge was entrusted to Royal Infrastructure Ltd. However, it has left the work incomplete. Locals said the administration has banned boats on the river but the locals have no option but to use them.

A senior officer of Rural Development department said after Royal Infrastructure Ltd left the work halfway, another contractor of the locality has been looped in to complete the project. “The strong current in the river has affected the construction of the pillars. Work on the bridge will resume after rains subside,” he said.

Local contractor Pratap Parida said two more pillars need to be erected to complete the bridge but it cannot be done at present due to the strong current in the river. Work would most likely start from November, he added.

