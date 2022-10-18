Models hint at storm over Bay of Bengal, IMD quiet

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A low pressure area, slated to form over Bay of Bengal by Thursday, bears possibilities of turning into a storm though its intensity and path remain unclear yet. Different weather models have been forecasting different paths but India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not, so far, issued any official word on it.

Some models predict a course that brushes past Odisha, moving towards West Bengal and Bangladesh borders while others project the system might reach the eastern Indian coast between Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Currently, a cyclonic circulation lies over south Andaman Sea and neighbourhood and under its influence the low pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal around Thursday. The system may move west-northwestwards and become more marked in the subsequent 48 hours.

Though various models point at cyclogenesis, IMD has not made any prediction. “A low pressure area is anticipated around Thursday. Though conditions are favourable for its further intensification, it cannot be ascertained as of now if it will strengthen into a well-marked low pressure, depression or if there is a possibility of cyclogenesis,” said Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre HR Biswas. Director of Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) of SOA University Sarat Chandra Sahu indicated there is a possibility the system may intensify into a cyclonic storm.

“Various models indicate the same and conditions too are favourable for intensification of the system into a tropical storm. The sea surface temperature is about 29 degree Celsius to 30 degree Celsius which is ideal,” he said. He, however, admitted that it is too early to predict intensity of the cyclone but said the system is expected to move towards Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast or Odisha and West Bengal coasts.

Models hint at tropical storm over Bay of Bengal, IMD quiet

The European Centre for Medium- Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) has indicated the system may cross north Odisha-West Bengal coast on October 26, while the Global Forecast System (GFS) model has suggested that it will hit Andhra Pradesh coast on October 25. Even as the system’s intensity and path remains uncertain, the rains may dampen Diwali festivities in Odisha. The national weather forecaster has predicted fairly widespread rains and thundershower activity between October 21 and 27.

limatologically, maximum number of tropical storms form over north Indian Ocean in the postmonsoon season and this year too conditions are favourable for cyclogenesis over the region. Fani, the last major storm to hit the State in 2019, inflicted a loss of over `9,336 crore. At last 1.5 crore people in 14 districts were impacted.

