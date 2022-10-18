Home States Odisha

Tardy pace of Jeypore-Borrigumma NH repair a worry for commuters

The snail’s pace of repair of the Jeypore-Borrigumma stretch of NH-26 in Koraput district has emerged a headache for commuters.

JEYPORE: The snail’s pace of repair of the Jeypore-Borrigumma stretch of NH-26 in Koraput district has emerged a headache for commuters. Sources said as the 21-km stretch of the highway was damaged, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had initiated the process to repair it in 2019.

A tender of Rs 67 crore was floated for the purpose and it was awarded to Gurumaharaj Engicon Pvt Ltd. The agency undertook the work to widen the highway from 7 metre to 10 metre. This apart, four bridges were supposed to be constructed on the stretch. 

While the work should have been completed by 2021, it is far from over. Sources said three bridges near Umuri, Randapalli and Kumuliput villages are yet to be constructed. Around 3,000-4,000 vehicles pass through the highway daily. Often vehicles get stuck near the old bridges from where some mishaps too have been reported. 

“It is difficult to pass through the narrow old bridges on the Jeypore-Borrigumma stretch of the highway,” said Guru Patnaik, a resident of Borrigumma. “The authorities of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) should ensure completion of the repairs on a priority basis to ensure safety of commuters,” said Ramesh Sahu, another local. 

Jeypore NH division executive engineer Kshirdhar Kandhapni said the construction agency has been warned and asked to complete construction of the bridges on the stretch on a war footing. Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka had raised the issue in the Parliament a few months back. 

