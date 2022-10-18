Two killed, four hurt in mishap

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: In a tragic incident, two persons were killed and four sustained injuries after an ambulance met with an accident on NH-26 near Mahichala in Kalahandi district on Monday.

The ambulance was shifting a diarrhoea patient, identified as Sunita Durga of Kapurmal village, from Jaipatna community health centre to Bhawanipatna district headquarters hospital when the mishap took place. The deceased are Sunita and ambulance helper Dambru Sabar.

Sources said the driver lost control of the ambulance near Mahichala and rammed the vehicle into a roadside palm tree. The ambulance driver, pharmacist and two attendants of Sunita sustained injuries and have been admitted to Bhawanipatna hospital.

