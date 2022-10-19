Home States Odisha

Berhampur: Six brokers nabbed from MKCG MCH

Berhampur SP Sarvana Vivek said a 15-member police team was formed to nab the accused after getting to know of the racket.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: As many as six brokers were arrested from MKCG MCH by Berhampur police on Tuesday for allegedly diverting patients to private clinics and hospitals. The gang brainwashed the patients into believing that there was no proper medical facility available at the MCH and demanded Rs 500 from each by assuring them of free treatment in private hospitals if they possessed the BSKY card.

Berhampur SP Sarvana Vivek said a 15-member police team was formed to nab the accused after getting to know of the racket.  While the SP stayed at a distance after reaching the MKCG campus, his team members disguised as patients, were stationed at the OPD counters, pathology labs and medical stores on the campus, and caught hold of the brokers while closing the deals.

The SP said, “Investigation is on and a police team will be deployed in the area to keep check on broker activity in the future. I have also received information that some private hospitals, empanelled with BSKY, engage these brokers to redirect patients to their hospitals for treatment. So we are keeping a tab.” 
 

