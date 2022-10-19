Bomb explosion: NCST summons Bhadrak Collector and SP 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has summoned the Bhadrak Collector and SP for personal appearance on October 20 in connection with a bomb explosion case. On March 28, three tribal children were severely injured in a bomb explosion at Trikona Chhak within Bonth police limits in Bhadrak district.

Acting on a petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer and rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, the apex tribal panel has issued summons after receiving the reply from Bhadrak administration. The district officials have been asked to come with related documents for examination by the Commission and appear before NCST member Ananta Nayak at 4.30 pm.

According to the petitioner, the incident took place when the minor girls were unwrapping a polythene bag which they found floating in a pond. The bag fell from their hands and exploded, leading to injuries on their legs, hands and body. Citing the negligence of State officials in taking action, Tripathy said some miscreants might have put the country bomb inside the polythene bag and thrown it into the pond.

He requested the Commission to investigate all the angles of the explosion and ensure appropriate medical treatment with rehabilitation of the three children with compensation. “No criminal has been taken to task and no clue as to how such explosion of crude bomb occurred has been found yet,” he alleged.

