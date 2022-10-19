Home States Odisha

Bomb explosion: NCST summons Bhadrak Collector and SP 

Acting on a petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer and rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, the apex tribal panel has issued summons after receiving the reply from Bhadrak administration.

Published: 19th October 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Blast, Explosion

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has summoned the Bhadrak Collector and SP for personal appearance on October 20 in connection with a bomb explosion case. On March 28, three tribal children were severely injured in a bomb explosion at Trikona Chhak within Bonth police limits in Bhadrak district.

Acting on a petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer and rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, the apex tribal panel has issued summons after receiving the reply from Bhadrak administration. The district officials have been asked to come with related documents for examination by the Commission and appear before NCST member Ananta Nayak at 4.30 pm.

According to the petitioner, the incident took place when the minor girls were unwrapping a polythene bag which they found floating in a pond. The bag fell from their hands and exploded, leading to injuries on their legs, hands and body. Citing the negligence of State officials in taking action, Tripathy said some miscreants might have put the country bomb inside the polythene bag and thrown it into the pond.

He requested the Commission to investigate all the angles of the explosion and ensure appropriate medical treatment with rehabilitation of the three children with compensation. “No criminal has been taken to task and no clue as to how such explosion of crude bomb occurred has been found yet,” he alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp