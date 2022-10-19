Home States Odisha

Couple from AP tries to end life in hotel, man critical

A young couple from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh allegedly tried to end their life in a beach-side hotel here on Tuesday.

Published: 19th October 2022 06:37 AM

By Express News Service

PURI: A young couple from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh allegedly tried to end their life in a beach-side hotel here on Tuesday. Sources said the duo had checked into a private hotel at Chakratirtha road four days back. They were scheduled to check out at 5 am on the day.

When the couple did not come out of the room for several hours, the hotel staff informed Sea Beach police suspecting some foul play. Police rushed to the hotel, opened the room and found the duo lying unconscious. They were taken to the district headquarters hospital (DHH). 

It is suspected that the couple consumed poison. After the condition of the man deteriorated, he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. The woman is undergoing treatment in the DHH. 
Police said the couple’s family members have been informed about the incident. Further investigation is underway.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

