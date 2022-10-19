Cuttack: BJP protest over plot auction, hike of Baliyatra stall rent

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The city unit of BJP staged a protest here on Tuesday over auction of plot for setting up stalls and also hike of stall rent for the upcoming Baliyatra. The saffron outfit activists who staged dharna and demonstration in front of the Collectorate here have also submitted a memorandum to the Collector demanding roll back of its decision and allot plots as per the earlier tradition for the interest of traditional traders who have been participating in the trade fair with their hereditary vocation for 1,000 years.

Alleging that auctioning of plots would not only usher in criminal activities and create untoward situation like auction of ‘bali ghats’ and ‘liquor shops’ but also deprive the small vendors. The rate per sq ft of space for setting up stalls at Baliyatra ground was Rs 27. The district administration has decided to collect stall charges at the rate of Rs 40 per square feet this year and it will be auctioned. The cost is beyond the reach of the petty vendors.

“The cost will reach at around Rs 50 per square foot after the GST, which a small businessman can’t afford. The cost is favourable to the potential vendors only,” alleged president city unit of BJP Lalatendu Badu adding that the State government should extend funding if there is shortage of revenue towards holding the fair.

CUTTACK: The city unit of BJP staged a protest here on Tuesday over auction of plot for setting up stalls and also hike of stall rent for the upcoming Baliyatra. The saffron outfit activists who staged dharna and demonstration in front of the Collectorate here have also submitted a memorandum to the Collector demanding roll back of its decision and allot plots as per the earlier tradition for the interest of traditional traders who have been participating in the trade fair with their hereditary vocation for 1,000 years. Alleging that auctioning of plots would not only usher in criminal activities and create untoward situation like auction of ‘bali ghats’ and ‘liquor shops’ but also deprive the small vendors. The rate per sq ft of space for setting up stalls at Baliyatra ground was Rs 27. The district administration has decided to collect stall charges at the rate of Rs 40 per square feet this year and it will be auctioned. The cost is beyond the reach of the petty vendors. “The cost will reach at around Rs 50 per square foot after the GST, which a small businessman can’t afford. The cost is favourable to the potential vendors only,” alleged president city unit of BJP Lalatendu Badu adding that the State government should extend funding if there is shortage of revenue towards holding the fair.