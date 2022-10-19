Home States Odisha

Fugitive who duped people of Rs 7 crore held after eight years

On the run for over eight years, director of a ponzi firm Trinath Panda, who duped depositors of around Rs 7 crore, was nabbed by Jaganathprasad police in Ganjam district on Monday.

Published: 19th October 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: On the run for over eight years, director of a ponzi firm Trinath Panda, who duped depositors of around Rs 7 crore, was nabbed by Jaganathprasad police in Ganjam district on Monday.
According to IIC Dilip Swain, Green Indian Pvt Ltd, a finance company, started functioning from Berhampur during 2012 and a few days later opened a branch office at Jagannathprasad. Panda was the director of the company and the agents were engaged to lure gullible people to deposit huge amounts of money with a promise that it will be doubled in a short span.

Panda also lured people to invest money in the company by promising them to provide land. Since Panda hailed from the area, most people trusted him and fell prey. However, the firm suddenly closed down and its staff were nowhere. The matter came to the fore after one Banamali Mohanty,  who had invested over Rs 10 lakh in the firm, lodged a complaint with Jagannathprasad police in 2014.

Police registered a case and started an investigation. Non-bailable arrest warrants were issued against Panda and his associates and police continued its search to nab the accused. Last June, three associates of Panda  identified as Gadadhar Pradhan, Bhagaban Dalabehera and Bijay Pradhan were arrested and forwarded to court. However, they did not divulge  the whereabouts of Panda. 

On Monday, being tipped off, police nabbed Panda when he was in Jaganathprasad on charges of defrauding over Rs 7 crore from hundreds of investors in Ganjam district. Later in the day, Panda was produced before ADJ court at Bhanjanagar and remanded to judicial custody. “With the arrest of Panda, four persons have been apprehended in the ponzi firm case. More would soon be be arrested,” the IIC said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp