Fugitive who duped people of Rs 7 crore held after eight years

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: On the run for over eight years, director of a ponzi firm Trinath Panda, who duped depositors of around Rs 7 crore, was nabbed by Jaganathprasad police in Ganjam district on Monday.

According to IIC Dilip Swain, Green Indian Pvt Ltd, a finance company, started functioning from Berhampur during 2012 and a few days later opened a branch office at Jagannathprasad. Panda was the director of the company and the agents were engaged to lure gullible people to deposit huge amounts of money with a promise that it will be doubled in a short span.

Panda also lured people to invest money in the company by promising them to provide land. Since Panda hailed from the area, most people trusted him and fell prey. However, the firm suddenly closed down and its staff were nowhere. The matter came to the fore after one Banamali Mohanty, who had invested over Rs 10 lakh in the firm, lodged a complaint with Jagannathprasad police in 2014.

Police registered a case and started an investigation. Non-bailable arrest warrants were issued against Panda and his associates and police continued its search to nab the accused. Last June, three associates of Panda identified as Gadadhar Pradhan, Bhagaban Dalabehera and Bijay Pradhan were arrested and forwarded to court. However, they did not divulge the whereabouts of Panda.

On Monday, being tipped off, police nabbed Panda when he was in Jaganathprasad on charges of defrauding over Rs 7 crore from hundreds of investors in Ganjam district. Later in the day, Panda was produced before ADJ court at Bhanjanagar and remanded to judicial custody. “With the arrest of Panda, four persons have been apprehended in the ponzi firm case. More would soon be be arrested,” the IIC said.

BERHAMPUR: On the run for over eight years, director of a ponzi firm Trinath Panda, who duped depositors of around Rs 7 crore, was nabbed by Jaganathprasad police in Ganjam district on Monday. According to IIC Dilip Swain, Green Indian Pvt Ltd, a finance company, started functioning from Berhampur during 2012 and a few days later opened a branch office at Jagannathprasad. Panda was the director of the company and the agents were engaged to lure gullible people to deposit huge amounts of money with a promise that it will be doubled in a short span. Panda also lured people to invest money in the company by promising them to provide land. Since Panda hailed from the area, most people trusted him and fell prey. However, the firm suddenly closed down and its staff were nowhere. The matter came to the fore after one Banamali Mohanty, who had invested over Rs 10 lakh in the firm, lodged a complaint with Jagannathprasad police in 2014. Police registered a case and started an investigation. Non-bailable arrest warrants were issued against Panda and his associates and police continued its search to nab the accused. Last June, three associates of Panda identified as Gadadhar Pradhan, Bhagaban Dalabehera and Bijay Pradhan were arrested and forwarded to court. However, they did not divulge the whereabouts of Panda. On Monday, being tipped off, police nabbed Panda when he was in Jaganathprasad on charges of defrauding over Rs 7 crore from hundreds of investors in Ganjam district. Later in the day, Panda was produced before ADJ court at Bhanjanagar and remanded to judicial custody. “With the arrest of Panda, four persons have been apprehended in the ponzi firm case. More would soon be be arrested,” the IIC said.