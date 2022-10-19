Kid’s death: NHRC seeks Action Taken Report

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought Action Taken Report (ATR) from the District Magistrate within four weeks on the death of the minor girl who was mauled by a stray dog.

The Commission further directed its registry to transmit the copy of the complaint to the concerned authorities. The authorities were asked to intimate the commission if they received any notice or order in this regard from the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC). The NHRC sought a copy of the order within four weeks.

Earlier, a Kalahandi-based human rights activist Dillip Kumar Dash had filed a petition in the matter appealing the administration to make all habitations free of stray animals and also requested the State government to provide financial compensation to the family of the deceased.



