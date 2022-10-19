Retd headmaster ends life, blames four school teachers

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A retired headmaster of Tamparkela high school allegedly died by suicide by jumping before a running train near Sindupankh on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Khirod Nath of Sindupankh. Police recovered a purported suicide note in which Nath blamed four teachers of the school for his decision to take the extreme step.

In the note, Nath alleged that the four teachers were hatching a conspiracy to put him in trouble. Taking advantage of his simplicity, they deliberately put him in embarrassing situations several times in the past. He pleaded for stringent action against the four persons.

Sources said Nath retired from service in June this year. However, the school staff were not processing the necessary documents of Nath for pension and arrears. They were also mentally torturing him. GRP IIC Saudamini Nayak said on the basis of the memo of station master, an unnatural death case was registered.

“The body was sent for postmortem. We have started investigation basing on the suicide note,” Nayak added.



(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

