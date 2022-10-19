Rourkela: December 20 date for electronic surveillance, traffic system

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The much-awaited integrated electronic surveillance and traffic management system in the Steel City is likely to be completed by December 20. The smart solution project will help strengthen policing, manage traffic and crowd besides controlling crime during the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 scheduled in January next year.

After several flip-flops, the Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) belatedly took up the project having multiple components at an expenditure of around Rs 90 crore. Implementation of the smart solution components including optical fibre cable laying has already started.

Sources said under the integrated electronic surveillance system, at least 450 CCTV cameras are being installed at 110 strategic locations in the city. Similarly under the traffic management project, 13 important locations would have adaptive traffic control system.

The project modules involve integrated traffic management system, adaptive traffic control system, red light violence detection, automated traffic chalan system, intelligent waste management system, integrated command control centre, public address system, emergency call box, city-wide CCTV surveillance and citizen mobile app.

A target has been set to complete the project by December 20. The RSCL has signed an agreement with the contract firm Bharat Electronics Limited for implementation of the smart solution project. CEO of RSCL and Commissioner of Rourkela Municipal Corporation Subhankar Mohapatra said the entire city would be covered under the smart solution project. The stretch between the hockey world cup venue and Birsa Munda multi-purpose stadium is being completed on war-footing. He asserted that the project would be completed before the mega hockey event.

Early this year, authorities had made a detailed presentation before the RSCL technical committee at Bhubaneswar following which the board of directors gave its approval for the smart solution project.

Rourkela will co-host the showpiece hockey event at the under-construction Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium here from January 13 to 29.

