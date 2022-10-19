Sambalpur varsity syndicate orders audit against ex-VC

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Syndicate of Sambalpur University, in a meeting held here on Tuesday, decided to send a special request to the Local Fund Audit to conduct audit on financial and administrative irregularities during the incumbency of Sanjiv Mittal as the Vice-Chancellor.

The Syndicate meeting was held following the direction issued by Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal to the Sambalpur University (SU) on October 13 to take a decision on initiating action against the former VC Sanjiv Mittal for financial irregularities during his tenure.

According to reports, a sum of Rs 32,43,783 was credited under two installments by Bilaspur-based South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) to the University account towards Swachh Vidyalaya Abhiyan Prakalp. The same was transferred to the Project Implementing Officer (PIO) account of SVA project.

However, Mittal who had allegedly appointed himself as the PIO of the project had illegally transferred ` 25 lakh to his son’s account in November 2021 and Rs 4 lakh to his wife’s account in December the same year. After inquiry, Mittal refunded the amount earlier in July. However, the rest amount Rs 3,43,783 is yet to be refunded to the varsity.

The syndicate resolved that, an interest on Rs 29 lakh up to the date of his refund and the interest on Rs 3,43,783 till he returns the amount will be charged on Mittal. A letter to this effect will be sent to him to return the entire project cost to the funding agency. Moreover, the local audit fund will submit the report on the audit during the incumbency of Mittal as VC from January 25, 2021 to August 28, 2022 within a month.

