Sambalpur: Woman held in Rs 11 lakh loot case

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur police on Tuesday arrested a woman of Aska in Ganjam district in connection with a loot incident that took place on October 11 in Mudipara area of the city under Town police station.  Police have recovered Rs 9 lakh from the woman  identified as M Lily (45).

According to police, on October 11, one Md Jisan of Sunapali in the city lodged a complaint that two bike-borne miscreants snatched Rs 11 lakh from him at Mudipara area while he was on way to his shop. Following the complaint, an investigation was launched by the police and two teams were formed to nab the accused. 

During investigation, it was ascertained that the two criminals, who looted the cash, are from Pakalpali under Aska police station in Ganjam district. Subsequently, a team proceeded to Aska and conducted raids at several places. 

During the raid at the house of one of the accused, police seized Rs 9 lakh and arrested the mother of the accused Lily, who confessed to having conspired the loot. Police said the two accused persons, who snatched the cash, have already been identified. However, the duo is at large. 

All the three accused are reportedly involved in many snatching incidents in different districts.  Sambalpur SP B Gangadhar said, “Rs 9 lakh recovered will be handed over to the owner while the rest Rs 2 lakh is yet to be recovered. Investigation into the matter is underway.”

