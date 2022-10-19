Train catches fire, one injured

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: A person was injured after the engine of Gondia-Jharsuguda passenger train on platform no 3 of Brajrajnagar railway station caught fire on Tuesday.

Sources said, the incident took place at around 8.30 pm after which the passengers near the engine and other people on the platform alerted the railway and RPF staff.

Later, fire service personnel reached the spot and brought the fire under control. While no casualties were reported, the engine was severely damaged, said Brajrajnagar station manager in charge AK Behera. Railway officials suspect short circuit to be the reason behind the fire.

JHARSUGUDA: A person was injured after the engine of Gondia-Jharsuguda passenger train on platform no 3 of Brajrajnagar railway station caught fire on Tuesday. Sources said, the incident took place at around 8.30 pm after which the passengers near the engine and other people on the platform alerted the railway and RPF staff. Later, fire service personnel reached the spot and brought the fire under control. While no casualties were reported, the engine was severely damaged, said Brajrajnagar station manager in charge AK Behera. Railway officials suspect short circuit to be the reason behind the fire.