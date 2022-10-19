Home States Odisha

Train catches fire, one injured

Published: 19th October 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Railways

(Image used for representational purpose)

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: A person was injured after the engine of  Gondia-Jharsuguda passenger train on platform no 3 of Brajrajnagar railway station caught fire on Tuesday. 

Sources said, the incident took place at around 8.30 pm after which the passengers near the engine and other people on the platform alerted the railway and RPF staff. 

Later, fire service personnel reached the spot and brought the fire under control. While no casualties were reported, the engine was severely damaged, said Brajrajnagar station manager in charge AK Behera. Railway officials suspect short circuit to be the reason behind the fire. 

