Baliyatra traders’ body to boycott annual fair

CUTTACK: Amid stalemate with the district administration, the Baliyatra Byabasai Milita Manch, which is demanding abolition of the auction process and adoption of traditional practice for plot allocation to vendors, has decided to boycott the festival this year. Different business organisations such as All Odisha Tent and Supplier Owners’ Association, Cuttack Cloth and Light Suppliers Association and Baliyatra Byabasai Sangha, united under the banner of Baliyatra Byabasai Milita Manch, took the decision unanimously after discussions between Collector and a delegation of the manch failed to yield any result, convener of the manch Manoranjan Sahoo told mediapersons. “We will boycott Baliyatra till the district administration fulfils our demands. We have also apprised the administration of our decision and demands,” he said. Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani, however, said the boycott will not have any effect on Baliyatra.