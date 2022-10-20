Berhampur: Superintending engineer of R&B suspended

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The State government has suspended superintending engineer (SE) of Roads and Building (R&B) division, Rayagada Jamuna Behera on the recommendation of Lokayukta over allegations of embezzlement of funds.

On March 17 last year, division-I, R&B in Rayagada had released an advertisement seeking tenders for upgradation of its office at a cost of Rs 40 lakh. The work was split into different segments keeping each within Rs 5 lakh and assigned to a particular contractor.

Describing the work as illegal and alleging that it was a carried out with an ulterior motive, one Binapani Panda of Rayagada filed a complaint before the district Collector. Following the allegation of embezzlement of funds by showing favour in awarding the contract, the Collector directed Rayagada Sub-Collector to inquire into the matter and submit a report.

In December 2021, the Sub-Collector submitted the probe report but no tangible action was taken. Again in April this year, one Rabindra Patakhandal of Rayagada approached the Odisha Lokayukta seeking action against the SE.

Taking cognisance of the case, the Lokayukta asked the Rayagada Collector to submit report on the action taken basing on the inquiry report of the Sub-Collector. In May, the Collector in a letter to the Lokayukta stated that since some technical and procedural issues were involved, the chief construction engineer (CCE) of R&B, Rayagada has been asked to probe the matter and submit a report. On May 5, the CCE submitted a report. The Lokayukta recommended action as per inquiry reports.



