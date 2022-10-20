Facelift for Deomali on cards

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The Tourism department is all set to give a facelift to Deomali, the highest peak in Odisha and a major tourist attraction in Koraput’s Pottangi block.

The department has sanctioned around Rs 16 crore for development of Deomali. By using the funds, the district administration will construct tourist cottages, parking place, toilet and drinking water facilities, watch towers and gardens at the spot. Sources said construction work will commence once the rainy season is over.

District tourist officer, Koraput Talina Pradhani said a blueprint will soon be prepared for development of Deomali. The Forest department too has plans to carry out development works at Deomali under the eco-tourism initiative.

Deomali is situated at an elevation of 1,672 metre above the sea level. Located in the eastern ghats, its scenic beauty attracts visitors from across Odisha and neighbouring States. However, basic amenities like toilets, drinking water and rest sheds for tourists are unavailable at the spot.



JEYPORE: The Tourism department is all set to give a facelift to Deomali, the highest peak in Odisha and a major tourist attraction in Koraput’s Pottangi block. The department has sanctioned around Rs 16 crore for development of Deomali. By using the funds, the district administration will construct tourist cottages, parking place, toilet and drinking water facilities, watch towers and gardens at the spot. Sources said construction work will commence once the rainy season is over. District tourist officer, Koraput Talina Pradhani said a blueprint will soon be prepared for development of Deomali. The Forest department too has plans to carry out development works at Deomali under the eco-tourism initiative. Deomali is situated at an elevation of 1,672 metre above the sea level. Located in the eastern ghats, its scenic beauty attracts visitors from across Odisha and neighbouring States. However, basic amenities like toilets, drinking water and rest sheds for tourists are unavailable at the spot.