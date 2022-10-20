Home States Odisha

Facelift for Deomali on cards

The Tourism department is all set to give a facelift to Deomali, the highest peak in Odisha and a major tourist attraction in Koraput’s Pottangi block.

Published: 20th October 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Every year, around 5,000-7,000 tourists visit Deomali during October to March. 

Every year, around 5,000-7,000 tourists visit Deomali during October to March. 

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The Tourism department is all set to give a facelift to Deomali, the highest peak in Odisha and a major tourist attraction in Koraput’s Pottangi block.

The department has sanctioned around Rs 16 crore for development of Deomali. By using the funds, the district administration will construct tourist cottages, parking place, toilet and drinking water facilities, watch towers and gardens at the spot. Sources said construction work will commence once the rainy season is over. 

District tourist officer, Koraput Talina Pradhani said a blueprint will soon be prepared for development of Deomali. The Forest department too has plans to carry out development works at Deomali under the eco-tourism initiative. 

Deomali is situated at an elevation of 1,672 metre above the sea level. Located in the eastern ghats, its scenic beauty attracts visitors from across Odisha and neighbouring States. However, basic amenities like toilets, drinking water and rest sheds for tourists are unavailable at the spot.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deomali
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp