NMIZ project: House panel to visit Kalinga Nagar

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The sub-committee-II of the House Committee on Environment of Odisha Legislative Assembly is scheduled to visit Kalinga Nagar on Thursday to review pollution caused by industries due to discharge of effluent water by different industries and rice mills in the industrial hub.

The visit comes at a time when the Kalinga Nagar National Manufacturing Investment Zone (NMIZ) project, three years after approval, is yet to see the light of the day. One of the 17 identified NMIZs of country spread over a whopping 163 sq km, the Kalinga Nagar industrial hub had got the Union government nod in 2019 with the hope that it will be a mega industrial zone having a world-class township to cater to the needs of the investors. IDCO, the nodal agency of the State had prepared a detailed project report in this regard that covered railway, road, water and air infrastructure development including sewerage and effluent treatment and solid waste management.

As per reports, industries in Kalinga Nagar produce 7 million tonne steel at present and aim to produce 14 million tonne over the next few years. But to achieve the target, unfortunately, the supporting infrastructure required particularly in terms of water and road management, are far from satisfactory.

Infrastructure development like sewage drainage system, storm water drainage system, separate channelisation of both sewage and surface runoff water to a collection sump at a lowest elevation, sewerage treatment and surface runoff treatment plant, etc, supposed to be taken up under the Kalinga Nagar NMIZ scheme, are non-starters.

IDCO’s Jajpur Cluster Development Limited had done a detailed study on storm water management through WAPCOS but the report is yet to be implemented in NMIZ Kalinga Nagar. Jajpur Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore said the Industries Secretary had held a meeting with all stakeholders regarding the initiation of the master plan of Kalinga Nagar NMIZ recently. “Once the master plan is approved by the competent authorities, the work will start,” he said.

