Odisha villagers start worrying in view of possible cyclone

JAGATSINGHPUR: Even as a clear picture is yet to emerge on a possible cyclone over Bay of Bengal, residents of villages often affected by flood, are in a state of panic with images of last cyclone still alive in memory. To add to the woes, many people are still running from pillar to post to get assistance to rebuild lives.

Sources said after four breaches occurred in Mahanadi and Paika rivers, around 20,000 people of 34 villages in 11 gram panchayats in Kujang and 5,000 in eight villages of as many panchayats in Tirtol block were affected in August. Around 150 thatched houses were damaged and nearly 350 partially collapsed due to the flood.

But even after three months of the flood, the Revenue and Disaster Management department has not yet conducted house damage survey in several villages of the two blocks. Possibility of a cyclone has added to the fears of people still residing in the damaged houses.

Sailabala Rout of Sarali village in Kujang said her house was fully damaged in the flood. “My family of three is living in pathetic condition. I have covered the collapsed roof of my house with polythene and placed old clothes on the walls for protection. In the event of a cyclone, my house will be blown away,” she said.

Similar is the plight of other villagers in the block who fear even a mild storm will damage their houses.

Panchayat samiti member of Badabalikani Natabar Rout said he had a submitted a list of 40 flood affected villagers who had lost their houses to the tehsildar of Kujang for necessary compensation. However, nothing has been done in this regard yet.

Sarpanch of zillanasi panchayat Nalini Prava Parida said not a single affected person in her panchayat has yet received house damage assistance. However, Jagatsinghpur Sub-Collector Dharmendra Mallick said house damage survey has already been conducted in the worst flood- hit villages of the district. Those who had lost their houses in the flood will be compensated after allocation of funds from the government, he said.

Meanwhile, with the possibility of a cyclone over the Bay of Bengal, the administration has been making announcements at Nehrubangala, Chaumuhani, Sandhukuda and Atharbanki of Paradip advising fishermen not to venture into the sea from October 22. Manager, fishing harbour, Paradip Manoranjan Mohapatra said, “We have appealed to the fishermen communities and trawler owners not to venture into the sea from October 22 through public address system.”

