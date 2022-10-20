Home States Odisha

Odisha villagers start worrying in view of possible cyclone

Around 150 thatched houses were damaged and nearly 350 partially collapsed due to the flood.

Published: 20th October 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

An official makes announcement advising fishermen not to venture into sea | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Even as a clear picture is yet to emerge on a possible cyclone over Bay of Bengal, residents of villages often affected by flood, are in a state of panic with images of last cyclone still alive in memory. To add to the woes, many people are still running from pillar to post to get assistance to rebuild lives.

Sources said after four breaches occurred in Mahanadi and Paika rivers, around 20,000 people of 34 villages in 11 gram panchayats in Kujang and 5,000 in eight villages of as many panchayats in Tirtol block were affected in August. Around 150 thatched houses were damaged and nearly 350 partially collapsed due to the flood.

But even after three months of the flood, the Revenue and Disaster Management department has not yet conducted house damage survey in several villages of the two blocks. Possibility of a cyclone has added to the fears of people still residing in the damaged houses. 

Sailabala Rout of Sarali village in Kujang said her house was fully damaged in the flood. “My family of three is living in pathetic condition. I have covered the collapsed roof of my house with polythene and placed old clothes on the walls for protection. In the event of a cyclone, my house will be blown away,” she said. 

Similar is the plight of other villagers in the block who fear even a mild storm will damage their houses. 
Panchayat samiti member of Badabalikani Natabar Rout said he had a submitted a list of 40 flood affected villagers who had lost their houses to the tehsildar of Kujang for necessary compensation. However, nothing has been done in this regard yet. 

Sarpanch of zillanasi panchayat Nalini Prava Parida said not a single affected person in her panchayat has yet received house damage assistance. However, Jagatsinghpur Sub-Collector Dharmendra Mallick said house damage survey has already been conducted in the worst flood- hit villages of the district. Those who had lost their houses in the flood will be compensated after allocation of funds from the government, he said. 

Meanwhile, with the possibility of a cyclone over the Bay of Bengal, the administration has been making announcements at Nehrubangala, Chaumuhani, Sandhukuda and Atharbanki of Paradip advising fishermen not to venture into the sea from October 22.  Manager, fishing harbour, Paradip Manoranjan Mohapatra said, “We have appealed to the fishermen communities and trawler owners not to venture into the sea from October 22 through public address system.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cyclone Bay of Bengal Odisha
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp